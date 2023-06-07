Live
- Rising cataract surgeries driving artificial lens market growth: Report
- Construction company involved in collapsed Bihar bridge also working on Gujarat projects
- WTC Final: Jadeja picked ahead of Ashwin as India win toss, elect to bowl first against Australia
- Nepal urges foreign investors to invest in tourism industry
- First batch of 630 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir leaves for Haj
- Man arrested in Delhi for blackmailing, sexually assaulting minor
- Kejriwal gets emotional talking about Sisodia
- Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery today
- WhatsApp rolling out feature that let users send HD photos on iOS, Android beta
- Israel launches 1st tourist marine nature reserve in Mediterranean
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery today
Highlights
Pope Francis was hospitalised on Wednesday to undergo an intestinal surgery, two years after he had 13 inches of his colon removed triggered by an inflammation and narrowing of the large intestine, the media reported.
Vatican City: Pope Francis was hospitalised on Wednesday to undergo an intestinal surgery, two years after he had 13 inches of his colon removed triggered by an inflammation and narrowing of the large intestine, the media reported.
In a statement, the Vatican said the 86-year-old Pope would be put under general anesthesia and will remain hospitalised for several days, reports NBC News.
In March, he was in hospital for three days due to bronchitis. He was released on April 1.
The Pope has a packed scheduled for the coming months, according to the Vatican.
In August, he will visit Portugal and Mongolia.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS