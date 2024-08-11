President Yoon names vice justice minister as new prosecutor general of South Korea

Seoul: President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday named Shim Woo-jung, the Vice Justice Minister of South Korea, to be the new prosecutor general, his office said.

According to presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk, Shim, 53, has been tapped to be the new prosecution chief who will replace Prosecutor General Lee One-seok. Lee's two-year term will end next month, Yonhap news agency reported.

Shim joined the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office as a prosecutor in 2000 and served in senior positions in the Seoul prosecutors' office, the justice ministry, and Supreme Prosecutors Office.

Chung said Shim is regarded as a suitable figure to lead the prosecution to ensure its primary role in upholding the Constitution and protecting people.

"Shim has good knowledge of criminal procedures and the prosecution system, and has a firm belief about establishing the rule of law," Chung told a press briefing.

After a parliamentary confirmation hearing, Shim will become the second prosecutor general under the Yoon administration.