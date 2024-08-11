Live
- Delimitation, Assembly polls and then statehood: J&K L-G
- Punjab's hockey players return to Amritsar after winning Olympic bronze
- Kenyan police launch manhunt for Al-Shabab militants after attack in border region
- 'Pitches were tough to play against spinners', says DK on Kohli's dismissals in SL ODIs
- Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announces plans for new airports in AP and Telangana
- Tungabhadra Dam Gate Failure Triggers Massive Water Release, Villages on Alert
- Vishnu Manchu donates ₹10 Lakhs to support underprivileged artists on daughter’s b’day
- Bengal BJP chief writes to JP Nadda, seeks intervention in bringing justice to doctor’s murder
- Can diabetes raise risk of uterine fibroids in women?
- ‘AAY’ is a film rooted in Godavari culture: Narne Nithiin
Just In
President Yoon names vice justice minister as new prosecutor general of South Korea
President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday named Shim Woo-jung, the Vice Justice Minister of South Korea, to be the new prosecutor general, his office said.
Seoul: President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday named Shim Woo-jung, the Vice Justice Minister of South Korea, to be the new prosecutor general, his office said.
According to presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk, Shim, 53, has been tapped to be the new prosecution chief who will replace Prosecutor General Lee One-seok. Lee's two-year term will end next month, Yonhap news agency reported.
Shim joined the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office as a prosecutor in 2000 and served in senior positions in the Seoul prosecutors' office, the justice ministry, and Supreme Prosecutors Office.
Chung said Shim is regarded as a suitable figure to lead the prosecution to ensure its primary role in upholding the Constitution and protecting people.
"Shim has good knowledge of criminal procedures and the prosecution system, and has a firm belief about establishing the rule of law," Chung told a press briefing.
After a parliamentary confirmation hearing, Shim will become the second prosecutor general under the Yoon administration.