- Primary schools in B'desh shut due to heatwave
Primary schools in B'desh shut due to heatwave
The Bangladesh Education Ministry has announced a four-day closure of government primary schools across the country because of the ongoing heatwave.
The Ministry noted the decision was taken considering the health and safety of the children, reports Xinhua news agency.
The heatwave has gripped many parts of Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka, as the country enters the height of summer, pushing temperatures to record levels.
The authorities are expected to take further preventive measures if the heatwave continues.
