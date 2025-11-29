Putin to visit India during Dec 4-5

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India from December 4-5 next month at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the visit Putin will attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit and hold talks with PM Modi, according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

The President of India will also receive Putin and host a banquet in his honour. The visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, outline the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership', and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA statement said.

The upcoming visit will mark Putin's first to India since 2021. The two leaders last met in person on September 1 this year in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.