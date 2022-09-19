Queen Elizabeth II's funeral today

London: Queen Elizabeth II will finally be laid to rest on Monday, as the whole world watches the funeral of the 96-year-old monarch who died on September 8 after seven decades on the throne.

World leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and US President Joe Biden have started arriving in London even as the queen's funeral is being touted as the "biggest security operation" the British capital has ever seen.

While the state funeral at Westminster Abbey will have 2,000 dignitaries and guests in attendance, a committal service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle will have 800 guests.

The funeral procession will be open for public viewing in London as it travels from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle, while viewers across the world can livestream the event on various platforms, including prominent media channels.

The funeral will cap 10 days of national mourning with hundreds of thousands queuing up to pay their respects at the queen's lying-in-state.

The funeral ceremony will be livestreamed on YouTube and other platforms. Media channels like BBC, ITV and Sky News will cover the event in the UK. People can also watch the entire procession live from different parts of the world.

The funeral ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey. Duties will begin at 6.30 am BST (British Summer Time) and the funeral will begin at 11 am. Viewers in India can livestream the funeral from 3.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The funeral will be livestreamed various channels, including BBC One, BBC News, BBC iPlayer, Sky News and Sky News App. People can also watch it on YouTube and Freeview.