Report submitted to Pak Supreme Court in journalist abduction case

Islamabad, Aug 6: Police in Islamabad has submitted a report to the Pakistan Supreme Court regarding the kidnapping case of a journalist, who was abducted in the capital city last month and released hours later the same day, it was reported on Thursday.

As the Supreme Court is scheduled to resume hearing a contempt of court case against the senior journalist Matiullah Jan on Thursday, the capital police furnished the report conceding that they were still waiting for replies from different departments the assistance of which they had sought to unearth the kidnapping incident, reports Dawn news.

"But efforts are underway to trace the culprits involved in the incident and in this regard the reports of various departments is awaited to carry out further investigations," stated the 52-page report furnished on Wednesday by the deputy inspector general (operations) on behalf of Inspector General of Islamabad Amir Zulfikar Khan.

In its last order issued on July 22, a three-judge apex cour bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed had ordered recording by the relevant police station of Jan's statement about the kidnapping incident.

The journalist was kidnapped from Islamabad in broad daylight on July 21, a day ahead of his appearance before the Supreme Court in the contempt of court case, but was released later in the night.