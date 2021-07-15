Rising Delta variant cases will put pressure on healthcare: WHO

United Nations/ Geneva: The increased transmissibility associated with the Covid-19's Delta variant is likely to substantially increase cases and put a greater pressure on healthcare systems, particularly in the contexts of low vaccine coverage, the WHO has warned.



In its Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update released on Tuesday, the World Health Organisation said that an overall rise in Covid-19 cases due to the Delta variant is reported across all WHO regions. As of July 13, at least 111 countries, territories and areas have reported detection of the Delta variant, and this is expected to continue to increase, becoming the dominant variant globally in the coming months.

"The increased transmissibility associated with the Delta variant is likely to result in substantial increases in case incidence and greater pressure on healthcare systems, particularly in contexts of low vaccine coverage," it said.