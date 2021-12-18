  • Menu
Russia bans 7 Britons from entry in 'retaliation'

Russia bans 7 Britons from entry in 'retaliation' (Photo/IANS)

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that seven British citizens have been barred from entering Russia in tit-for-tat retaliation regarding Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

"Under far-fetched and absurd pretexts," the British government in August 2021 announced restrictions against seven Russian nationals due to their alleged "direct responsibility for the poisoning of Navalny," the ministry said in a statement.

In response to the unfriendly actions of London and on the basis of the principle of reciprocity, Russia has decided to impose sanctions on seven Britons who are closely involved in anti-Russian activities, Xinhua news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

"We once again call on the British leadership to abandon the confrontational policy towards our country. Any unfriendly step will be met with an adequate proportionate response," the statement read.

