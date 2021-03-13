X
Russia logs 9,794 new Covid cases

Russia logs 9,794 new Covid cases (Photo/IANS)

Moscow: Russia has registered 9,794 more Covid-19 cases, up from 9,270 a day earlier, the country's coronavirus response centre has said.

The national tally has thus increased to 4,370,617, with 91,220 deaths and 3,973,029 recoveries, the centre said on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,610 new cases, taking its total to 996,889.

Nearly 114.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

