Russia, UAE urge immediate halt to Israel-Iran conflict; offer diplomatic mediation

Russia and the United Arab Emirates have jointly called for an immediate ceasefire in the escalating Israel-Iran conflict and emphasized the urgent need for diplomatic solutions, particularly concerning Tehran’s nuclear program.

The Kremlin confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the crisis in a phone call with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Both leaders underlined the necessity of halting hostilities and intensifying political dialogue to defuse tensions.

"The imperative of an early cessation of hostilities and intensification of political and diplomatic efforts in the interests of resolving controversial issues related to the Iranian nuclear programme was emphasised," read a Kremlin statement.

President Putin also reiterated Russia's willingness to mediate dialogue between Israel and Iran and briefed the UAE leader on ongoing discussions with other world leaders.

The situation in West Asia has sharply deteriorated over the past week, with Israeli and Iranian forces engaged in direct conflict for a sixth consecutive day. The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned that the threat of nuclear escalation in the region is no longer theoretical.

“All this leads not just to escalation, but to a direct threat to the region and the world because attacks are being carried out on peaceful atomic or nuclear facilities,” said Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova in a radio interview. She affirmed Tehran’s right to maintain peaceful nuclear installations, which are reportedly under attack.

The conflict intensified after Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran’s nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure. In response, Iran fired around 30 ballistic missiles at Israel in two waves overnight. The Israeli military confirmed the strikes, adding that most projectiles were intercepted and no injuries were reported.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said the Israeli Air Force has hit more than 1,100 Iranian targets since last Friday.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the country’s objectives are twofold: halting Iran’s nuclear advancement and dismantling its missile capabilities.

The international community continues to express concern as fears mount over a broader regional conflict and the potential targeting of nuclear facilities.