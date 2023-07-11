Russian President Putin Meets Wagner Group Leader Prigozhin After Failed Mutiny, Assessing Ukraine War Effort And Future Plansort

According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the mercenary group known as Wagner, following the failed mutiny by the Wagner group last month. Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Kremlin, stated that Prigozhin, along with 35 other Wagner commanders, was invited to the meeting in Moscow. During the meeting, President Putin provided an "assessment" of the war effort in Ukraine and the mutiny itself. The rebellion, which started on June 23, lasted only 24 hours.



As part of an agreement to end the mutiny, in which Wagner troops seized a city and advanced towards Moscow, charges against Prigozhin were dropped, and he was offered relocation to Belarus. There had been public disagreements between Wagner and Russia's Ministry of Defense regarding the conduct of the war. Prigozhin had repeatedly accused the ministry of failing to provide his group with ammunition. However, on Monday, Peskov revealed that Prigozhin was among the commanders who were invited to the Kremlin five days after the mutiny had collapsed.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who played a role in resolving the mutiny, stated last Thursday that Prigozhin was in Russia. The BBC tracked Prigozhin's private jet, which flew to Belarus at the end of June and returned to Russia on the same evening. The Wagner Group, a private army that has been fighting alongside the regular Russian army in Ukraine since the invasion last year, faced setbacks on the battlefield. In response, Prigozhin criticized the high command, specifically Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, who are the key figures overseeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

During the mutiny, Prigozhin did not directly condemn President Putin, but analysts viewed it as the most significant challenge to Putin's authority in his more than two decades in power. On the other hand, General Gerasimov made his first public appearance since the mutiny. There was speculation that Wagner's march was canceled in exchange for the general's dismissal. However, footage shown on Russian TV on Monday features General Gerasimov issuing orders to attack Ukrainian missile sites, suggesting that both Defense Minister Shoigu and General Gerasimov have retained their positions, as President Putin has not removed them from their posts.

According to Dmitry Peskov, as reported by Interfax news agency, the president provided an evaluation of the company's activities on the front lines. Peskov stated that President Putin also assessed the events that took place on June 24. During the meeting, Putin listened to the explanations provided by the commanders and proposed different possibilities for their future employment and continued involvement in combat. The spokesman further mentioned that Prigozhin expressed unconditional support for Mr. Putin on behalf of Wagner.