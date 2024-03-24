Live
- Kadapa: Adequate water supply for summer assured
- Withdraw cases on Cong leaders: VH
- SC Judge advocates balanced tax enforcement
- KCR’s nephew Kanna Rao arrested for land-grabbing
- Free Health Camp organized by Dr Uday Kumar Dr shravani
- Jago GHMC, urge residents of Steel and Mines Complex
- KCR govt used cops to tap Oppn’s phones to counter them politically
- India summons German envoy to protest remarks on Kejriwal's arrest
- ED searches for crucial clues at Sri Saran’s residence
- PM Modi’s visit cements bilateral ties with Bhutan
Just In
Russian Soyuz rocket with 3 astronauts blasts off to the ISS
A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying three astronauts to the International Space Station blasted off Saturday, two days after its launch was aborted at the last minute
Moscow: A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying three astronauts to the International Space Station blasted off Saturday, two days after its launch was aborted at the last minute. The spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, Russian Oleg Novitsky and Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus launched smoothly from the Russian-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan. The launch had been planned for Thursday but was halted by an automatic safety system about 20 seconds before the scheduled liftoff.
The head of the Russian space agency, Yuri Borisov, said the launch abort was triggered by a voltage drop in a power source. The space capsule atop the rocket separated and went into orbit eight minutes after the launch and began a two-day, 34-orbit trip to the space station. If the launch had gone as scheduled on Thursday, the journey would have been much shorter, requiring only two orbits. Docking is now expected at 1510 GMT Monday.
The three astronauts were to join the station's crew consisting of NASA astronauts Loral O'Hara, Matthew Dominick, Mike Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, as well as Russians Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub, and Alexander Grebenkin.