  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Russian submarine destroys simulated enemy vessel during exercise

Russian submarine destroys simulated enemy vessel during exercise
x
Highlights

A Russian Pacific Fleet submarine destroyed a simulated enemy vessel during exercises in the Sea of Japan, Pacific Fleet Command was quoted by Russia's RIA Novosti news agency as saying on Tuesday.

Vladivostok: A Russian Pacific Fleet submarine destroyed a simulated enemy vessel during exercises in the Sea of Japan, Pacific Fleet Command was quoted by Russia's RIA Novosti news agency as saying on Tuesday.

According to the exercise scenario, the crew of the "Komsomolsk-on-Amur" submarine was tasked with covertly approaching the target, engaging the simulated enemy vessel, which was represented by a special target, and then stealthily exiting the area.

"The submarine crew accomplished the assigned mission. The firing was carried out with two training torpedoes in compliance with safety requirements," the fleet command said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The exercise was conducted in accordance with the Pacific Fleet's combat training plan at a naval training range in the Sea of Japan.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X