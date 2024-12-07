Rwanda launches agriculture strategy to build resilient, sustainable agri-food systems

Kigali : Rwanda has published the fifth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation (PSTA5) in the Rwandan capital of Kigali to build resilient, sustainable agri-food systems.

The ambitious plan, themed Building Resilient and Sustainable Agri-Food Systems, serves as a blueprint for transforming the agriculture sector to achieve food security, sustainable land use, and economic development, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking at the launch Friday, Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources Mark Cyubahiro Bagabe emphasised the transformative potential of PSTA5, calling it a unique approach to agricultural development. "PSTA5 is unique because it is centered on agri-food systems-that is the central pivot," he said.

Bagabe urged Rwanda's youth to play a pivotal role in implementing the plan, highlighting the integration of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence. "When you talk about using technology tools like the Internet of Things and AI to move agriculture forward, I can tell you we are together. I see young people as the pillar of productivity," he said.

He also stressed the importance of translating the strategy into tangible results. "We must chip into this strategic plan and ensure this blueprint is translated into actions," he added.

Bagabe also emphasised that the success of the strategy lies in collective action to ensure resilient, sustainable, and equitable agri-food systems for all.

PSTA5 focuses on modernising agriculture and animal resource production, fostering inclusive markets, and creating jobs within agriculture and food systems.

The five-year strategy aims to address pressing challenges such as low productivity, food insecurity, and limited commercialisation in the sector while enhancing resilience to climate shocks like droughts and floods. It aligns with national priorities and global frameworks, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

PSTA5 incorporates lessons from its predecessor, PSTA4, which made significant progress in areas such as marshland development, agroforestry, and irrigation infrastructure. Challenges like climate change and limited investment in agriculture, however, persist, necessitating further innovation and funding.

The expected impact of PSTA5 is transformative. The plan targets an average annual agricultural growth rate of 6.5 per cent, increasing export revenues to 1.54 billion US dollars and creating over 644,000 off-farm jobs in agri-food systems, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources. The strategy also aims to empower 72 per cent of women in agriculture and improve food and nutrition security nationwide.

With the launch of PSTA5, Rwanda has reaffirmed its commitment to driving inclusive and sustainable agricultural development.

Rwanda's agricultural sector remains vital to the country's economy, with about 69 per cent of households engaged in farming and around 400,000 people employed in agri-food systems, according to the Fifth Population and Housing Census (2022).