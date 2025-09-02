SCO condemns Pahalgam attack, echoes Modi’s message

Tianjin: Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states must say in one voice that "double standards" on terrorism are unacceptable, the regional bloc mentioned the Pahalgam terror attack, and echoed India's stand in the summit declaration.

Diplomatically, this is a massive win for India, especially because Pakistan, which has long backed terror on Indian soil, is a member of the bloc and its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is attending the summit.

The member states strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 innocents dead, and expressed their "deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded". The members further said perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice.

The member states also stressed that attempts to use terrorist, separatist and extremist groups for mercenary purposes is not acceptable.

SCO strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and said "double standards" in the fight against terrorism are "unacceptable".

They called on the international community to combat terrorism, including the cross-border movement of terrorists.