Live
- Afghan police destroy seven acres of poppy farms in Afghanistan
- AP to receive rains for the next three days amid surface circulation
- Transform Your iPhone with Moft's Snap Flow Notepad Accessory
- Military helicopter goes missing in Cambodia: Defence Ministry
- IIT Madras unveils tech-driven initiatives to help India become a global chess powerhouse
- Indian Consulate helping students after Beryl wreaks havoc in Houston
- NorthEast United FC bolster defense with signing of Robin Yadav on multi-year deal
- World Chess title challenger Gukesh to represent India in Olympiad
- Seven acres of poppy farms in Afghanistan destroyed
- BJP assails Cong on 'Samvidhaan hatya', cites dismissal of state govts in 1980
Just In
Seven acres of poppy farms in Afghanistan destroyed
The Counter-Narcotics Police have destroyed seven acres of poppy farms in Afghanistan's Uruzgan province, police said on Saturday.
Tirin Kot: The Counter-Narcotics Police have destroyed seven acres of poppy farms in Afghanistan's Uruzgan province, police said on Saturday.
In the drive against illegal crops, the counter-narcotics police smashed seven acres of poppy farms in the Charchino district of the province on Friday, Bilal Urozgani, spokesman for the provincial police office, said, adding that the police will not allow anyone to cultivate illegal crops, reported Xinhua news agency.
The Afghan caretaker government banned poppy cultivation and its processing to drug and drug trafficking in April 2022, and since then, the administration has been fighting to keep the war-torn and once poppy-growing country free from the drug menace.
Investigation is underway.
Further details are awaited.