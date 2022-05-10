Shoot-at-sight orders in Lanka

Colombo: Amid large scale protests in the country, Sri Lanka's Defence ministry on Tuesday issued shoot-at-sight orders. The move came as fresh protests broke out in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo on Tuesday.

The armed forces have been ordered to open fire on anyone trying to loot public property or cause harm to others, reports claimed.

Meanwhile, demonstrators continued their protests after several people were injured and at least eight killed in clashes with security forces.

Police had fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse crowds and declared curfew in Colombo.

Sri Lanka has given emergency powers to the military and police to detain people without warrants after the violent clashes.

According to the new powers, the military can detain people for up to 24 hours before handing them over to the police. "Any person arrested by a police officer shall be taken to the nearest police station," police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had declared a state of emergency last Friday as protests escalated.