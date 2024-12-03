Live
- Cyclone Fengal: MK Stalin announces relief package for victims
- Swathi Garudasu Redefines Data Architecture
- South Korea: 38 Vietnamese tourists go missing in Jeju
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Washington Sundar Likely to Play in 2nd Pink-Ball Test at Adelaide
- ‘Grand event’: 40,000 people expected to attend MahaYuti’s swearing-in function
- DMHO Dr. S.K. Siddappa Calls for Increased Palliative Care Admissions and Improved Patient Services
- Sandhya Ganipineni: Mastering SAP and Creating a Niche in Innovation and Leadership
- Flash Mob in Central London Dances to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Hits, Creating Viral Video
- Empowering Abilities: Gadwal Celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities
- Cyclone Fengal: A Case Study in Unpredictable Cyclones and Forecasting Challenges
Just In
South Korea: 38 Vietnamese tourists go missing in Jeju
A group of Vietnamese tourists, who entered South Korea through the southern island of Jeju last month, has disappeared, authorities said on Tuesday.
Jeju: A group of Vietnamese tourists, who entered South Korea through the southern island of Jeju last month, has disappeared, authorities said on Tuesday.
The 38 people were among a group of some 90 tourists who arrived in Jeju from Nha Trang, Vietnam, on a chartered VietJet Air flight on November 14, according to the Jeju Tourism Organisation, Yonhap news agency reported.
The 38 disappeared at the final stop of their itinerary before their scheduled departure on November 17, while the rest of the group boarded the return flight.
Visitors to the resort island can stay without a visa for up to 30 days. The group did not have visas and will be able to stay legally until December 14.
The local immigration office is looking into the whereabouts of the missing by checking surveillance cameras.