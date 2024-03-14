Live
- Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's call is final for us, says Kapu Sankshema Sangam
- ‘Mogali Rekulu’ actor RK Sagar comes with intense cop thriller ‘THE 100’
- Importance of healthy sleep for students
- Congress will win at Chevella Parliament, says Jagdishwar Goud
- Young officers should play role of engine of govt: CM Yogi Adityanath
- Indian Government Bans Over 18 OTT Platforms for Vulgar Content: Full List
- Kubera: Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dhanush's New Movie Shoot Begins in Bangkok
- 9 in 10 Indian recruiters plan new or replacement hiring in next 6 months
- TN Deepika distributes CMRF cheques to eligible in Hindupur
- Virtual revolution: How education will transformed by 2030
Just In
South Korea says it does not recognise North Korea as nuclear state
South Korea on Thursday renewed its stance that it does not recognise North Korea as a nuclear state.
Seoul: South Korea on Thursday renewed its stance that it does not recognise North Korea as a nuclear state.
The foreign ministry made the comments in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks that the North Korea has its "own nuclear umbrella" and has not asked for Russia's help during a recent interview with Russia's RIA state news agency and Rossiya-1 state television, Yonhap news agency reported.
"There is no change in the government's position that it does not recognise North Korea as a nuclear state," a foreign ministry official told reporters, when asked whether Vladimir Putin's remarks could be seen as recognition of the North as a de facto nuclear state.
The official said the government will seek diplomatic efforts for North Korea's denuclearisation in close cooperation with the US and other countries, as well as with the international community, amid escalating military threats from Pyongyang.
Details are awaited.