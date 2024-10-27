South Korean delegation to brief NATO this week on North Korean troops in Russia

Seoul: A delegation of South Korean intelligence and government officials will visit Brussels this week to brief the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia, officials said on Sunday.

On Friday, the National Intelligence Service said a delegation led by First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won will visit NATO's headquarters on Monday to brief the alliance on the deepening military ties between North Korea and Russia, Yonhap news agency reported.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte requested the dispatch of such a team in phone talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol last Monday.

The move comes amid growing concerns over North Korean troops being soon deployed for combat in the Russia-Ukraine war following reports of them amassing in Russia's southwestern Kursk region, where a major Ukrainian incursion took place in August.

The South Korean delegation, also composed of senior military officials and diplomats, is expected to focus on North Korea's troop activities and deployment in Russia during this week's talks.

But they could also possibly discuss support measures for Kyiv, such as sending a team of South Korean officials to Ukraine to monitor North Korean troops.

Seoul is currently considering the option to study and analyse the tactics and military doctrine of North Korean troops.

If sent, the monitoring team would likely be made up of intelligence officials and North Korea specialists from the spy agency and the military, and they could participate in interrogations of captured North Koreans.

Officials specialising in psychological warfare could also possibly join the team to assist in efforts to call on North Koreans to surrender.

Other support measures that could also be discussed this week include Seoul's provision of weapons to Kyiv.

South Korea has so far provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine, opting against directly sending arms.

On Thursday, Yoon said that South Korea could consider providing arms to Ukraine, depending on the extent of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

North Korea's troop deployment to Russia is also expected to be discussed when South Korea's Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun travels to Washington for talks with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, on Wednesday.