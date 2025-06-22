Live
South Korean President Lee meets with leaders of ruling, opposition parties
Seoul: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met with leaders of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Sunday to discuss pending state affairs.
The luncheon meeting was held at the presidential residence and brought together Kim Byung-kee, acting leader and floor leader of the DP; Kim Yong-tae, the PPP's interim leader; and PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog, Yonhap news agency reported.
Lee shared the results of his recent attendance at the Group of Seven summit in Canada and discussed overall state affairs without a fixed agenda.
Details of the conversations were not immediately disclosed, though it was expected they would touch on differences over the government's latest extra budget proposal and the confirmation of Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok.
The meeting came 18 days after Lee's inauguration, marking an early first meeting between the president and the opposition leader compared with past administrations.
Lee's office said it was a demonstration of his commitment to having frank discussions with the opposition party.
The outcome of the meeting is likely to serve as an indicator of future cooperation between the rival parties.