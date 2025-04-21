Live
- India poised to conclude first part of trade pact with US soon: FM Sitharaman
- Gurugram: Drunk SUV occupants trash motorcycle riders
- District Collector Adarsh Surabhi has ordered that the responsibility of purchasing and delivering quality paddy lies with the managers of the purchasing centers.
- Hyderabad Woman Rescued from Suicide Attempt at Durgam Cheruvu
- HD Kumaraswamy welcomes 12 pc safeguard duty to shield Indian steel sector
- Ayushman health cards for Delhi citizens over 70 years to be launched on April 28: Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh
- How to Use Gemini Live's Real-Time Camera and Screen Sharing on Android
- S&P 500 Dips as Trump Renews Pressure on Fed to Cut Interest Rates
- How to Get an Unsecured Loan Without a Salary Slip: Fast Approval Tips
- Who Will Be the Next Pope? Key Contenders to Succeed Pope Francis
S&P 500 Dips as Trump Renews Pressure on Fed to Cut Interest Rates
S&P 500 falls as Trump urges the Fed to cut interest rates, fueling investor concerns over political pressure on monetary policy.
U.S. markets ended lower on Monday as former President Donald Trump once again called on the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates, sparking renewed uncertainty among investors. The S&P 500 fell amid concerns that political pressure could influence future monetary policy decisions.
In remarks made during a campaign event, Trump criticized the current rate levels, claiming they were stifling economic growth and hurting American competitiveness. He urged the central bank to adopt a more accommodative stance, saying, “The Fed needs to wake up and start cutting rates—fast.”
The comments rattled financial markets already on edge over inflation signals and global economic headwinds. Investors appeared wary of potential disruptions to the Fed’s independence, with rate expectations shifting in response to Trump’s rhetoric.
While the Federal Reserve has so far maintained its cautious approach, with Chair Jerome Powell emphasizing data-driven decisions, Trump's continued pressure adds a political dimension to an already delicate economic balancing act.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also posted modest losses, reflecting broader market unease.
Market analysts noted that while Trump’s remarks don’t directly impact Fed policy, they contribute to volatility at a time when investor confidence remains fragile.