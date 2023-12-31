Live
- Zomato ‘war room’ handles order surge with over 3.2 lakh delivery boys
- Centre constitutes 16th Finance Commission with Arvind Panagariya as its Chairman
- Imran Khan's assets increased by PKR 277 million in past five years
- NIA records 94.70% conviction rate in 2023; intensifies crackdown on IS, terror-gangster nexus
- Grand New Year celebrations at FNCC
- United Cup: Dominant Djokovic beats Zhang to make winning start to season
- ISRO to usher in 2024 with launch of XPoSat on Jan 1
- Sri Lanka sees 'record' tourist arrivals in December
- Will free people of Andhra from atrocious rule in 100 days: Chandrababu
- Ex-Palestinian Authority Minister killed in Israeli airstrike
Just In
Sri Lanka sees 'record' tourist arrivals in December
Highlights
Sri Lanka witnessed "record" tourist arrivals in December this year registering over 2 lakh footfall, highest in past four years, local media reported.
Sri Lanka witnessed "record" tourist arrivals in December this year registering over 2 lakh footfall, highest in past four years, local media reported.
Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said total foreign tourist arrivals this year have reached nearly 1.5 million, Daily Mirror reported.
It indicates a positive trend in Sri Lanka's tourism industry, he said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS