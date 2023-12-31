  • Menu
Sri Lanka sees 'record' tourist arrivals in December

Sri Lanka sees record tourist arrivals in December
Sri Lanka witnessed "record" tourist arrivals in December this year registering over 2 lakh footfall, highest in past four years, local media reported.

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said total foreign tourist arrivals this year have reached nearly 1.5 million, Daily Mirror reported.

It indicates a positive trend in Sri Lanka's tourism industry, he said.

