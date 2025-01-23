Sri Lankan President sets limits on expenses of staff, vehicles, ministers

Colombo: The office of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has issued new guidelines to ministers and deputy ministers, capping the size of their staff, vehicle use, and other expenses in a bid to reduce government spending.

The instructions issued on January 21 were released to the media on Thursday.

According to N.S. Kumanayake, Secretary to the President, ministers are permitted a maximum of 15 support staff, while deputy ministers are allowed 12. Most of these staff members must be recruited from the existing state service, and none can include family members or close relatives, as per the instructions.

The Presidential Secretariat also outlined regulations regarding the use of official vehicles, fuel allocations, and telephone expenses. Ministers and deputy ministers are limited to two official vehicles. If they use state-owned vehicles or rent vehicles from private entities, the ministry secretary must ensure that these procurements adhere to the regulations set by the Presidential Secretariat.

These measures came into effect on January 6, 2025, Xinhua news agency reported.

Dissanayake emphasised that the new rules aim to cut government expenses by reducing the perks policymakers enjoy.

Immediately after coming into power last year, the new government had announced that each Sri Lankan parliamentarian will be given a fuel-efficient vehicle for use.

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala said in November that parliamentarians can use the vehicles within tenure, adding that they will not be entitled to luxury vehicles.

"We took this decision to ensure tax money is used in the most efficient way," he said.

Sri Lanka previously allowed each parliamentarian the opportunity to import and own a vehicle without paying duty. The National People's Power which won the parliamentary election said importing luxury vehicles is a burden on the country's foreign reserves.



