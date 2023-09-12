  • Menu
Stage set for Kim Jong Un meet with Putin

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, both countries said Monday, and he is expected to hold a highly anticipated meeting with President Vladimir Putin that has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

A brief statement on the Kremlin's website said the visit is at Putin's invitation and would take place “in the coming days”. It also was reported by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, which said the leaders would meet — without specifying when and where.

