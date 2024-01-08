‘Surrounded by hostages’: IDF locates Yahya Sinwar

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel intelligence Shin Bet on Monday said that they have successfully located the Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, media reports said.

“The IDF has located the Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar however the security agencies are unable to take him out as he has surrounded himself with Israeli hostages,” Times of Israel reported.

The media reports said that the IDF has prevented all the action against Sinwar as it can physically damage the hostages.

Sinwar is considered to be the alleged mastermind behind the October 7 attacks in which 1200 Israelis were killed while over 200 were taken hostage by Hamas.

Also, the Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said they will find and kill the alleged mastermind of the October 7 attack.

Israel launched a ground offensive inside Gaza on October 27 after Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack on October 7.

Since the outbreak of hostilities, Israel has killed at least 22,835 Palestinians -- mostly being children and women -- while 57,000 Palestinians have been injured.