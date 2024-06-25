Live
Suspect faces 1st-degree murder in Canada's mass shooting
A suspect was charged with two counts of 1st-degree murder in a mass shooting outside a school in Ottawa, the Toronto Police Service said.
The shooting occurred earlier this month in the parking lot of North Albion Collegiate Institute, the police said in a news release on Monday.
The motive of the suspect, a 14-year-old boy involved in the shooting, remains unclear, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the police release.
The boy was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Monday, the release said.
Nine men gathered in the parking lot area after a soccer game, and two suspects got out and began shooting at the group before fleeing the area.
Delroy "George" Parkes, 61, was pronounced deceased on the day of the shooting, while 46-year-old Seymour Gibbs succumbed to his injuries three days later.
Another three men suffered gunshot wounds, the police said.