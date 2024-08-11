  • Menu
Syrian army carries out operations against rebel groups

Highlights

The Syrian army has carried out a series of operations targeting rebel militant positions in western Aleppo, Idlib, and northern Hama, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Damascus: The Syrian army has carried out a series of operations targeting rebel militant positions in western Aleppo, Idlib, and northern Hama, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

In Aleppo, Syrian forces on Saturday struck militant headquarters in Tadif and Kafr Amma, resulting in significant casualties among the militants, who were reportedly gathering to plan an attack on Syrian military positions, Xinhua news agency reported.

In Idlib, the army intercepted and destroyed five suicide drones launched by militant groups. In Hama, Syrian units targeted and destroyed several militant vehicles.

These actions are part of ongoing clashes between Syrian government forces and rebel militant groups, particularly the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which controls significant parts of Idlib.

The situation in northern Syria has become increasingly volatile, with frequent exchanges of fire between government forces and rebel militant groups, as well as a new heightened tension between the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the pro-government forces in the northeastern province of Hasakah.

