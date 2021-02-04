X
Talk to resolve ryots' logjam: US

Highlights

But backs govt steps to improve efficiency of Indian markets

New Delhi/ Washington: In its first reaction to the ongoing farmers' agitation, the new US administration on Thursday said it encourages that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue even as it backed steps that can improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater investment.

The US also said peaceful protests and unhindered access to the internet are "hallmark" of a "thriving democracy". The remarks were made by the State Department in Washington and the US embassy in Delhi in response to questions on the over two-month-long protests by farmers at the national capital's borders.

"We recognise that peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy, and note that the Indian Supreme Court has stated the same. We encourage that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue," a spokesperson of the US embassy said.

The talks between the farmer unions and the Centre have remained deadlocked. An identical response was given by a State Department spokesperson in Washington. "In general, the United States welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater private sector investment," the state department official said, indicating that the new Biden administration is supportive of the Indian government's move to reform the agricultural sector.

