Thailand extends emergency decree against pandemic

Bangkok: Thailand on Friday extended emergency rule against the coronavirus pandemic until September 30.

Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said that the emergency decree has been extended for a fifth consecutive month, reports Xinhua news agency.

It was earlier scheduled to last until August 31.

The decree has been officially considered necessary to cope with the pandemic, the spokesman added.

Nevertheless, restrictions under anti-pandemic measures have been largely eased up to the extent that schools, public transport systems, spectators in stadiums and entertainment venues have practically reopened more or less in social distancing order.

Thailand has so far reported 3,390 coronavirus cases, with 58 deaths.

Bangkok is the worst-affected with 1,661 infections and 24 fatalities, followed by Chon Buri, Phuket, Samut Prakan and Nonthaburi.