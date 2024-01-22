Live
- DDU university in UP's Gorakhpur to set up ‘Centre for studies on Ayodhya’
- Mastering AI literacy and digital skills
- 10 predictions for EdTech and higher education ahead of India's Union Budget 2024
- Ram Temple inauguration: Leave of Bihar cops cancelled till Jan 27
- India’s first Airbus A350 takes wings with passengers from Bengaluru to Mumbai
- Republic Day 2024: Creative decor ideas to infuse patriotic vibes into your home
- Will PM Modi now decide who will visit a temple, asks Rahul Gandhi
- Iran FM voices readiness to enhance cooperation with Kuwait
- Israel cannot build peace only by military means, two-state solution only way forward: EU
- Govt’s faster testing for electronics to reduce device launch time by half: ICEA
Just In
There will be ‘total victory’ against Hamas: Netanyahu
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel will achieve “total victory” against Hamas, media reports said.
New Delhi : Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel will achieve “total victory” against Hamas, media reports said.
“Israel will achieve total victory after which there will be no entity in Gaza that finances terrorism, educates for terrorism, or sends terror,” Netanyahu said.
He said that Israel has brought 110 hostages and is committed to bringing them all back. “I am working on this around the clock. But let it be clear: I reject outright the terms of surrender of the Hamas monsters,” he said.
“I will not compromise on full Israeli security control over all the territory west of the Jordan [River]. As long as I am prime minister, I will continue to firmly stand by this,” he said.
Earlier, Hamas had demanded an end to the conflict, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and guarantees that Hamas could stay in power.