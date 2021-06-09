Three dead in hopital fire in Russia

Moscow : Three people died and at least eight injured after a fire broke out in the intensive care unit of a hospital in western Russia on Wednesday.

The fire at the clinical hospital named after N.A. Semashko in the city of Ryazan, about 190 km southeast of Moscow, covered an area of 15 square meters and was later extinguished, according to the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.



According to preliminary information, 35 people were evacuated, at least three people died, while eight were rescued and are currently hospitalized, Xinhua reported.



Governor of the Ryazan region Nikolai Lyubimov said an artificial lung-ventilation device could have caught fire, and the cause is being established, the TASS news agency reported.

