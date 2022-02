Total airspace closure: West to suffocate Russia

As Russia's offensive in Ukraine entered the fourth day on Sunday, Reuters reported citing an official that the European Union (EU) could ban Russian flights from its airspace.

If the ban takes effect, Russia would face a total airspace closure to its west. Although a decision in the matter is yet to finalised by the EU, as many as 13 countries have so far banned Russian flights from their airspace. Finland, which borders Russia, and Belgium said on Sunday that it has closed its airspace for Russian planes.

The countries are United Kingdom; Ireland; Finland; Belgium; Latvia; Estonia; Lithuania; Poland; Bulgaria; Czech Republic; Moldova; Romania; Slovenia "Finland is preparing to close airspace from Russian air traffic," Finnish transport minister Timo Harakka announced on Twitter. Germany has also announced that it would close its airspace to Russian aircraft.