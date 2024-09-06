Trudeau govt in trouble as Sikh ally pulls out

Ottawa: Alleging that the Liberals are “too weak, too selfish and too beholden to corporate interests,” NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has said he is terminating the supply-and-confidence agreement his party made with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government in Canada. The deal entered into in March 2022 was scheduled to run until June 2025 and the NDP's decision has put Trudeau's party in the minority. In a video posted on his social media handles, the New Democratic Party (NDP) leader also claimed that Trudeau “has proven again and again he will always cave to corporate greed. The deal is done. The Liberals are too weak, too selfish and too beholden to corporate interests to stop the Conservatives and their plans to cut. But the NDP can. Big corporations and CEOs have had their governments. It's the people's time.”

“Justin Trudeau has proven again and again he will always cave to corporate greed. The Liberals have let people down. They don't deserve another chance from Canadians,” the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC News) said quoting Jagmeet Singh as saying in the video posted on X on Wednesday. Singh said the Liberals will not stand up to corporate interests and he will be running in the next election to “stop Conservative cuts,” it said.

An NDP spokesperson told CBC News the plan to end the agreement had been in the works for the past two weeks but it informed the Liberal government of the decision barely minutes ahead of the video going live online.