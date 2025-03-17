Trump Administration Live Updates: Trump Declares Biden Pardons ‘Void’, Escalates Antidemocratic Rhetoric

Pardon Claims:

Former President Donald Trump declared the pardons issued by President Joe Biden during his final hours in office as “void,” basing his claim on the use of an autopen device to sign them. Trump’s post, which embraced a debunked right-wing conspiracy theory about Biden’s use of the autopen, marked a further escalation of his antidemocratic rhetoric. Although legally, there is no constitutional basis to invalidate a presidential pardon, Trump’s assertion signals his belief that the laws should align with his personal decree.

Trump mentioned that these pardons, which were granted to individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol insurrection investigation, should not stand because they were signed with the autopen. While this idea was dismissed by legal experts, Trump suggested the matter should be settled by a court.

Ukraine Talks:

President Trump also indicated plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin about a U.S.-backed proposal for a 30-day cease-fire with Ukraine. The discussion reportedly included talks over “dividing up certain assets” but lacked further details.

Deportations:

The legal battle over Trump’s controversial attempt to use a wartime law to deport Venezuelans without due process could intensify. Lawyers filed a motion seeking clarification from the federal judge overseeing the case, questioning whether the Trump administration violated an earlier court order banning deportations under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. The White House has denied any violations.

Other Key Updates:

Schumer Book Tour Postponed: Senator Chuck Schumer has postponed his book tour due to security concerns following backlash over his decision to pass a funding bill to avoid a government shutdown.

Global Economic Outlook: The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) warned that escalating trade tensions and tariffs could slow down global economic growth. The U.S. is projected to see a decline in economic growth, with tariffs on steel and aluminum further complicating the situation.

Retail Sales Data: U.S. retail sales for February showed slower-than-expected growth, raising concerns about consumer demand amidst inflationary pressures tied to Trump’s trade policies.

Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks: The Kremlin remained tight-lipped about the upcoming phone call between Presidents Trump and Putin, though U.S. officials remain optimistic about reaching a cease-fire deal between Russia and Ukraine.