Trump admn ends some USAID contracts

Washington: The Trump administration has notified the World Food Programme and other partners that it's terminated some of the last remaining lifesaving humanitarian programmes across the Middle East, a US and UN official told The Associated Press. An official with USAID says about 60 letters cancelling contracts were sent over the past week.

