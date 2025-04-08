Live
- TDP seeks field-level probe into TDR bonds scam in Tirupati
- Set up advisory council for Good Governance: CM
- Exploring the soulful realm of ‘Budhi Thakurani’ devotional songs
- Bald-pated hopefuls throng in droves for hair regrowth lotion
- SCR registers best-ever gross originating revenue of over Rs 20K cr
- Kancha Gachibowli lands: HC adjourns 3 PILs to April 24 in view of SC hearing
- Deputy CM seeks UoH V-C’s assurance on unrest-free campus
- Govt to withdraw cases against UoH students
- Secret Meeting Of Mother Dairy Directors? No-confidence motion against Chairman rumoured
- Leader of farmers: Dallewal’s role in struggle for agri reform
Trump admn ends some USAID contracts
Highlights
Washington: The Trump administration has notified the World Food Programme and other partners that it's terminated some of the last remaining...
Washington: The Trump administration has notified the World Food Programme and other partners that it's terminated some of the last remaining lifesaving humanitarian programmes across the Middle East, a US and UN official told The Associated Press. An official with USAID says about 60 letters cancelling contracts were sent over the past week.
Next Story