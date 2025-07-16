Trump again claims he ended India-Pak conflict

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday once again claimed credit for stopping a possible war between India and Pakistan. He said he helped reduce tensions between the two countries by using trade talks as pressure. Speaking about the India-Pakistan situation, Trump said, "We've been very successful in settling wars. You have India and Pakistan. You have Rwanda and the Congo -- that was going on for 30 years.

India and Pakistan would have been a nuclear war within another week, the way that was going. That was going very badly, and we did that through trade.

“I said, ‘we're not going to talk to you about trade unless you get this thing settled,’ and they did, and they were both great, great leaders, and they were great.”

Trump has made this claim several times before. However, the peace move began when Pakistan's DGMO contacted his Indian counterpart and requested a halt to all military actions -- on land, in the air, and at sea.

The situation had worsened after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on April 22. The attack in Pahalgam, carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists, killed 26 people.

The incident happened during the visit of US Vice President JD Vance to India. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7. The Indian Air Force carried out targeted strikes on nine major terror hubs inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan tried to retaliate with drones and missile attacks on Indian cities, but all were intercepted by India's air defence systems. There was no damage or loss of life. As a strong warning, the Indian Air Force later struck 11 Pakistani airbases, including key ones like Nur Khan and Rahim Yar Khan.