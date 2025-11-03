Trump had floated as recently as last week that he would “obligation to go” to the argument, which is highly unusual for a president. But when asked by journalists on his Air Force One flight back from Florida on Sunday, the chairman verified he'll not be there.

Moments latterly, Trump posted a statement on Truth Social that served as a sanctioned advertisement of his decision while emphasizing the stakes at play. “I'll not be going to the Court on Wednesday, as I do n't want to distract from the significance of this Decision, ” he wrote.

“It will be, in my opinion, one of the most important and consequential Decisions ever made by the United States Trump Supreme Court visit,” he wrote. “If we lose, our Country could be reduced to almost Third World status — Pray to God that that doesn’t happen!”

Wednesday’s Supreme Court arguments will address two challenges to Trump legal updates under an emergency law to impose tariffs on many countries using a decades-old law known as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. No president has ever used this law before to impose tariffs, which have funneled tens of billions of dollars into the U.S. Treasury and are a signature part of Supreme Court hearing Trump.

But it appears US Supreme Court arguments some of his own party to stay home, as some had warned it would appear as if he were trying to put pressure on the justices.

“I think it’s a mistake,” Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana said last week in an interview with POLITICO. “I’m sure the president is interested in Trump 2025 politics,” Kennedy added. “But some might see it as an effort to influence the court — and if that’s how it’s perceived, it could easily backfire.”