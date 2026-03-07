Trump demands surrender sans strings by Iran

Washington: United States President Donald Trump on Friday declared that there would be 'no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender' amid the escalating West Asia conflict, asserting that Tehran must capitulate before any diplomatic negotiations can proceed.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasised that the US and its allies, particularly Israel, would consider an agreement with Iran only after the country's leadership completely yields and is replaced by 'great and acceptable leader(s)'. He also spoke of helping reconstruct Iran into a stronger nation after its capitulation, coining the phrase 'Make Iran Great Again (MIGA!)', echoing his familiar political slogan. The development comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US–Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries, targeting American military bases and Israeli assets across the region. Israel has also continued strikes on Tehran and widened the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah.

Trump seeks role in selecting Iran's next Supreme Leader

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said he wanted to be personally involved in selecting Iran's next Supreme Leader following Khamenei's death in last week’s US–Israel strike, according to Axios.

In an interview with Axios, Trump said he wanted a role in the appointment of Iran's next leader, drawing a comparison with his involvement in political developments in Venezuela in January following the capture of former president Nicolás Maduro and his wife in a US military operation.

He also criticised the possible succession of Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who is widely viewed as a leading contender for the position.

"They are wasting their time. Khamenei's son is a lightweight. I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy [Rodriguez] in Venezuela," Trump said, as quoted by Axios.

Trump described Mojtaba Khamenei as 'unacceptable' and said he would prefer a leader who could bring 'harmony and peace' to Iran, warning that a continuation of his father’s policies could lead to renewed conflict with the United States in the future. According to reports, Iranian authorities have delayed announcing a successor after Khamenei's death, though political signals from Tehran suggest a decision on the next Supreme Leader could come soon.

Reports further said Mojtaba Khamenei, a 56-year-old cleric with close ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is widely seen as the frontrunner for the position.