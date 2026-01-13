  1. Home
  • Created On:  13 Jan 2026 8:27 AM IST
Trump may visit next year: Gor
No other nation is as essential to the United States as India, said US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor, as he announced that Washington and New Delhi are set to restart their next round of trade deal talks from Tuesday.

Gor, who is also Special Envoy to South and Central Asia at the US Embassy, also said that US President Donald Trump may visit India by next year. Gor said: "The United States and India are bound, not just by shared interests but by a relationship anchored at the highest levels.

Real friends can disagree but always resolve their differences in the end."

India–US Strategic PartnershipTrade Deal NegotiationsTrump–Modi DiplomacyUS Ambassador StatementsBilateral Economic Relations
