Trump returns to 'X' ahead of interview with Elon Musk

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump on Monday officially returned to X (formerly twitter) just as he gears up for an interview with Elon Musk.



The GOP nominee Trump took to X with a campaign to "Make the American dream affordable, safe and great again," nearly after a year of staying aloof from the social media platform.

The campaign ad picked up cues from Ronald Reagan's campaign for president in 1980 where he asked, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” Trump’s post makes this point by also claiming that, “Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We’re a nation in decline.”

Trump was banned from Twitter than three years ago in the wake of the January 6 Capitol insurrection. After Musk acquired the microblogging service, Trump was reinstated to the platform in November 2022. But Trump refrained from posting to the platform since 2023 after being indicted on election interference charges.