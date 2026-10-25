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Trump Says US Could Strike Iran on Sunday, Keeps Door Open for ‘Big, Beautiful Deal’
In Short
US President Donald Trump signals possible military action against Tehran while leaving diplomatic negotiations on the table, citing concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
US president Donald Trump has said to start new attacks against Iran as soon as Sunday, despite still claiming it is "not too late" for a diplomatic deal.
Speaking to reporters in Florida on Saturday, Trump indicated that Washington was weighing both military action and the possibility of reaching what he described as a “big, beautiful agreement” with Iran. However, he did not confirm whether a final decision had been made on further strikes.
“Maybe tomorrow... There's a possibility I will. There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement,” Trump said, according to ANI.
Trump Questions Iran’s Commitment to a Deal
While expressing openness to negotiations, Trump questioned whether Tehran could be trusted to honour any agreement reached with Washington.
“They want to make a deal, but the problem is, will they hold the deal?” he said.
His remarks reflect the uncertainty surrounding efforts to end the conflict, with the possibility of renewed military action remaining on the table alongside diplomatic engagement.
Iran’s Nuclear Programme Remains a Key Concern
According to Middle East Eye, Trump responded that his administration hoped to make sure Iran never acquired the ability to make a nuclear weapon, meaning more military action could be warranted to accomplish that goal.
The US president’s latest comments come amid reports of discussions between Washington and Tehran over ending the war. Trump had previously indicated that the United States would not attack Iran before next month’s US midterm elections.
However, his latest statement suggests that the timeline for any potential military action remains uncertain.
For now, Washington has not announced a final decision on fresh strikes, leaving the prospect of renewed conflict and a negotiated settlement both open.
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