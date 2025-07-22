Trump shares AI video showing Obama getting arrested

Washington: Stepping up his offensive against Barack Obama, Donald Trump has posted an AI-generated video on Truth Social depicting former President Obama being arrested by FBI agents inside the Oval Office.

The video shows that Obama in handcuffs being taken by FBI agents from Oval Office as Trump watches, smiling. The 45-second clip begins with a doctored voiceover of Obama saying, “Especially the President is above the law,” followed by a montage of various US political figures—Democrats and Republicans—declaring, “No one is above law.” The video then transitions to a fictional scene showing Obama being handcuffed by FBI agents in the same office he once occupied.

It ends with an AI-generated image of the former President standing in a jail cell, dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit, as the Village People's “YMCA” plays in the background. No disclaimer was attached to the video clarifying it is fake or fictional, drawing sharp criticism from opponents who called the act “deeply irresponsible”.

The video was posted after Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard said she had “overwhelming” evidence that senior Obama administration officials fabricated the Trump-Russia collusion narrative following the 2016 election. Gabbard has publicly called for a criminal trial against members of the former administration, alleging they weaponised intelligence agencies to subvert Trump’s presidency.

“Americans will finally learn the truth about how, in 2016, intelligence was politicised and weaponised by the most powerful people in the Obama administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Donald Trump,” Gabbard wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding that this effort undermined American democracy.

She said she plans to forward the documents her office uncovered to the FBI and the Department of Justice for criminal referral. According to her, the records indicate that prior to the 2016 election, there was no actionable evidence of Russian collusion and that narratives around Trump were deliberately distorted for political purposes.

However, a 114-page declassified report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) presents a different picture. The document states that, as of November 2016, the US intelligence community had consistently assessed that Russia was “probably not trying to influence the election using cyber means.”