‘ONE/4 (One by Four)’ Set for Worldwide Release on January 30

Tejas Gunjal Films and Rohit Gunjal Films proudly present the action crime drama ‘ONE/4 (One by Four)’, starring Venkatesh Peddapalem, Aparnna Mallick, and Heena Soni in the lead roles. The film is directed by Bahubali Palani K, who previously worked as an Associate Director on the blockbuster Baahubali. Produced jointly by Ranjana Rajesh Gunjal and Rohit Ramdas Gunjal, ONE/4 is gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release on January 30 across 200 theatres.

Speaking on the occasion, the film unit shared "ONE/4 (One by Four) is a gripping action crime entertainer with a fresh concept. In real life, we often underestimate the consequences of a simple tongue slip, but its impact can be life-changing. This film explores what happens when one small mistake triggers a chain of unexpected crimes.

The movie features intense action episodes, powerful performances by the cast, energetic choreography by Sagar Master, and engaging music by Subhash Anand. Director Palani K’s visual storytelling, inspired by the grand narrative style of S.S. Rajamouli, keeps the audience hooked without a single dull moment. Every frame is crafted to maintain suspense and momentum.”

The team confidently added that ONE/4 will offer a high-voltage cinematic experience and promises to entertain audiences thoroughly when it releases worldwide on January 30.

Cast

Venkatesh Peddapalem, Aparnna Mallick, Heena Soni, Temper Vamsi, RX 100 Karan, Narendra Varma, Raju, Aparna Shetty, Madhusudan Rao, Suneetha Manohar, Srinivas Bhogireddy, Vedish Javeri, Khushboo, Sujatha, SRS Varma, Suhani Vyas, and others.

Technical Crew

Banners: Tejas Gunjal Films, Rohit Gunjal Films

Producers: Ranjana Rajesh Gunjal, Rohit Ramdas Gunjal

Director: Bahubali Palani K

Music: Subhash Anand

DOP: Guna Shekhar

Lyrics: Sagar Narayan, M. Nagendra Gopu

Choreography: Sagar Veluru

Stunt Masters: Kung Fu Chandra, Joshua

VFX: Naveen A, Pawan Narava

SFX: Purushottam Raju

Mixing: Jayantham Suresh

Digital Marketing: Vamsi Krishna (Cine Digital)