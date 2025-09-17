Trump, Vance and Other Leaders to Address Sunday Stadium Event Honoring Charlie Kirk

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and “a host of other top political leaders” are among those who will be speaking at the Trump rally 2025 to honor Kirk.

Erika Kirk, Kirk’s widow, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., War Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump Jr., Stephen Miller, and Sergio Gor are also listed on the website for Charlie Kirk stadium event, fightforcharlie.com. “Additional speakers will be announced shortly,” the site says.

State Farm Stadium has a seating capacity of 63,400, with fresh temporary seating to increase capacity to over 73,000. Last Sunday’s Arizona Cardinals – Carolina cougars NFL game at the colosseum was attended by 64,003 people.

Attendees at the memorial service are being asked to dress “Sunday Best” in red, white, or blue. On a first-come, first-serve basis, guests will be seated in the stadium, with overflow seating at Desert Diamond Arena. For those who can’t make it, conservative leaders event will be livestreamed on Charlie Kirk’s Rumble channel.

Kirk, a popular conservative JD Vance speech and activist, was murdered in Utah last week. He was 31. Kirk’s 32nd birthday is next month.

On the Sunday Trump rally, a tribute to Kirk says:

“Charlie was a servant of the Lord, a husband who loved and cherished his bride Erika, a father to two beautiful children, and a leader of uncommon clarity and strength. He did not pursue influence for its own sake. Instead, he poured his life into others, calling forth a generation who would be bold in their faith, steadfast in their love of freedom, and unafraid to fight for their country.”