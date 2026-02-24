Trump weighs new security tariffs: US media

Washington: US President Donald Trump is considering fresh national security tariffs on a half-dozen industries after the Supreme Court struck down many of his second-term levies, a media report said.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the proposed measures could target sectors including large-scale batteries, cast iron and iron fittings, plastic piping, industrial chemicals, and power grid and telecom equipment.

The tariffs would be issued under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which allows the president to impose duties on national security grounds.

They would be separate from a new global 15 per cent tariff that Trump has proposed to keep in place for five months, the financial daily reported.

Products already tariffed under Section 232 have so far been exempt from other second-term levies. Trump has previously used the provision to impose tariffs on steel, aluminium, copper, cars, trucks, and auto parts.

It remains unclear when new investigations by the Commerce Department would be announced and when any tariffs would take effect. Section 232 requires lengthy probes, though once imposed, duties can be altered unilaterally.

“Safeguarding America’s national and economic security remains a top priority for President Trump, and the Administration remains committed to using every lawful authority to deliver,” White House spokesman Kush Desai said in a statement.

The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to strike down most of Trump’s second-term tariffs issued under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The ruling did not address Section 232 tariffs, which have faced fewer legal challenges, the daily said.

Trade policy under Trump has repeatedly drawn scrutiny from US courts and trading partners. His earlier tariffs on steel and aluminium triggered retaliatory measures from several countries, including India.

For India, any fresh US national security tariffs could affect exports in metals, chemicals and components tied to global supply chains. New Delhi and Washington have in recent years sought to stabilise trade ties even as tariff disputes linger.