Trump's Secret Talks with Hamas Before Threats: Key Details Revealed

In a significant development that goes against longstanding US policy, reports have surfaced revealing that former President Donald Trump’s administration held secret negotiations with Hamas before issuing a public threat against the militant group. This engagement comes despite the US State Department classifying Hamas as a terrorist organization since 1997.

Secret Negotiations in Doha

According to sources from Reuters and Axios, Adam Boehler, the US presidential envoy for hostage affairs, held several meetings with Hamas officials in Doha in recent weeks. These talks, previously undisclosed, focused primarily on securing the release of American hostages still held in Gaza. However, the discussions also reportedly extended to broader issues, including a potential ceasefire agreement.

Historically, the US has avoided direct talks with Hamas, instead relying on intermediaries like Qatar and Egypt. The White House confirmed Boehler’s involvement, stating that he had the authority to engage in such discussions, but did not provide details on when Israel was informed about these meetings.

Trump’s Public Ultimatum

Following recent meetings with hostages who were freed under a ceasefire agreement, Trump issued a stark warning to Hamas via social media. He demanded the immediate release of all remaining hostages, including the bodies of those who had died. Trump threatened severe consequences for Hamas, stating, “I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job,” and vowed that “not a single Hamas member will be safe” unless the hostages were released.

His remarks echoed similar threats made prior to the January ceasefire agreement, reaffirming his hardline stance on the group.

Reactions from Israel and Hamas

In response to Trump’s actions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office acknowledged that Israel had expressed its position on direct US-Hamas negotiations but refrained from providing further details. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Mujahideen, a militant group in Gaza, condemned Trump’s remarks, accusing the US of complicity in alleged crimes against Palestinians. As of now, Hamas has not issued a public statement on the matter.

Potential Consequences

Trump’s decision to engage with Hamas directly, while simultaneously maintaining a tough stance, represents a marked departure from previous US administrations. Jonathan Panikoff, a former US intelligence official, pointed out that while these negotiations could expedite the release of hostages, they could also embolden Hamas to take more hostages in the future, knowing that Washington might be willing to negotiate.

The full impact of these secret talks remains unclear, but with hostages still in captivity and the ceasefire agreement in Gaza hanging in the balance, the repercussions of these discussions may unfold in the coming weeks.