Tunisia dismantles human trafficking network near capital

Tunis: Tunisian security forces have dismantled a human trafficking network involved in smuggling undocumented migrants to Europe, the National Guard announced.

A raid in Ben Arous province, near the capital Tunis, led to the arrest of the network's alleged leader, a woman accused of organising and overseeing the smuggling operations, Xinhua news agency reported.

A second woman, described as an accomplice, was also detained, with authorities seizing forged documents and cash during the operation, according to a National Guard statement.

The statement did not disclose the timing of the raid or the nationalities of those arrested.

The crackdown is part of broader efforts to bolster border security and disrupt transnational criminal activities, the National Guard said. It urged citizens to report suspicious activities and reiterated its commitment to dismantling human trafficking networks.

Tunisia remains a key transit point for migrants attempting to reach Europe, with smugglers exploiting vulnerable populations for profit.