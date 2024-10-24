Live
- Types of Derivatives: Understanding Futures, Options, and More
- Why Godrej’s Vending Machines Are the Ideal Solution for Co-working Spaces?
- Fundamentals of SIP Investments: What You Need to Know Before You Begin
- Legacy brand BISSELL® marks its entry into the Indian market with the launch of cutting-edge wet cleaning solutions
- 50 years of CERELAC in India Announces the introduction of CERELAC no refined sugar recipes
- Nikon India Inaugurates India’s First Experience Centre dedicated to its Healthcare Range
- Elevate your home with Style and Elegance this festive season! Plumber Bathware unveils Exotica Series
- National Archaeological Museum of Naples to Present Ancient Masterpieces at AlUla’s Maraya in Groundbreaking Exhibition
- Nearly 480,000 children suffering from malnutrition in Kenya
- PKL Season 11: Bengaluru Bulls looking to shore up defence for the clash against Puneri Paltan
Just In
Turkey identifies attacker involved in terrorist strike on aerospace company
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Thursday the identity of one of the attackers involved in the terrorist attack on the facilities of Turkish aerospace company TUSAS in Ankara.
Ankara: Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Thursday the identity of one of the attackers involved in the terrorist attack on the facilities of Turkish aerospace company TUSAS in Ankara.
In a post on X, Yerlikaya identified the male attacker as Ali Orek, codenamed Rojger, allegedly a member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). He added that the identification of the female attacker is still underway, Xinhua reported.
Five people were killed and 22 others injured when the two attackers targeted a TUSAS facility in Ankara on Wednesday. Yerlikaya stated on Wednesday that the attack was likely carried out by the PKK.
TUSAS is a major defence and aviation company in Turkey. It produces KAAN, the country's first national combat aircraft, among other defence equipment.
The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.