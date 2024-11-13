Turkey plans to buy 40 Eurofighter Typhoons to bolsterc: minister

Ankara: Turkey will buy 40 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets as Germany finally greenlighted the deal after a long-standing opposition, Turkey's TV100 broadcaster reported, citing Defence Minister Yasar Guler as saying on Wednesday.

The acquisition aligns with Turkey's strategic goals of strengthening its defence network amid growing regional challenges, said the report.

The Eurofighter Typhoon, manufactured by a consortium of Germany, Spain, Italy and Britain, is known for its advanced capabilities in air-to-air and air-to-surface combat. The approval of any purchase requires consensus from all four countries.

While Spain, Italy and Britain supported the sale, Germany had blocked it due to concerns that Ankara might deploy these aircraft in Syria and Iraq against armed Kurdish groups.

"But in the end, our friends in NATO -- Britain, Italy, Spain -- contributed positively, and Germany also responded favorably," Guler told the TV broadcaster, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkey is also buying fighter jets from the United States.

"We expect no setbacks with our American friends. I even anticipate further progress," he said, noting that Turkey's current relations with the United States remain strong and constructive.